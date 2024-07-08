BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had announced a reward prize of ₹125 crore for Team India after the Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup after a wait of 17 years. However, the Indian Cricket Board has not clarified how this money will be distributed among the players and coaching staff. Now, a report by The Indian Express has given details about how the prize money will be divided.

Reportedly, all the 15 players in Indian squad ,including players like Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal who did not play a match, will get ₹5 crore each. While four reserve players- Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed will receive ₹1 crore prize money.

Meanwhile, Head coach Rahul Dravid and other coaching staff like batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will get ₹2.5 crore each. Meanwhile, all 5 members of the senior selection committee, including chairman Ajit Agarkar, will receive ₹1 crore each.

Moreover, other Indian team staff members will also be handsomely rewarded. The Indian Express report states that three physiotherapists, three throwdown specialists, two masseurs, and strength and conditioning coach will also receive ₹2 crore each. The report notes that BCCI staff members travelling with the team, like media officers and logistics manager, will also be rewarded.

A BCCI source quoted by the Indian Express on the matter said, “Players and support staff have been informed about the amount of prize money they will be receiving from the BCCI and we have asked everyone to submit an invoice,"

Meanwhile, Jay Shah while talking about the prize money earlier this week said, “As far as ₹125 crore is concerned, it will cover the players, support staff, coaches and selectors as well. Everyone,"

Notably, apart from BCCI, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had also announced a cash reward of ₹11 crore for the World Cup-winning squad.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!