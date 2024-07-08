₹125 crore for Men in Blue: Which player will get the biggest share in BCCI's prize money? Find out
After Team India's T20 World Cup win, BCCI announces ₹125 crore reward. Players to get ₹5 crore each, reserves ₹1 crore, coaching staff ₹2.5 crore. Other staff like physiotherapists and masseurs also to be rewarded with ₹2 crore each. Maharashtra CM also offers ₹11 crore reward.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had announced a reward prize of ₹125 crore for Team India after the Men in Blue won the T20 World Cup after a wait of 17 years. However, the Indian Cricket Board has not clarified how this money will be distributed among the players and coaching staff. Now, a report by The Indian Express has given details about how the prize money will be divided.