BCCI’s stern take on IND vs PAK after Pahalgam attacks; Rajeev Shukla says ‘won’t play with Pakistan…ICC is also aware’

The Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday has forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to make its stance more stronger on its long-standing stand of not playing bilateral series with Pakistan, with vice-president Rajeev Shukla stating India will continue to stay away from non-multiple team tournaments with the Men in Green.

At least 26 innocent lives were lost while several injured when militants brutally shot the Indian tourists in the picturesque town in Kashmir. This appalling violence has sent shockwaves around the world.

Speaking on the heinous incident, Rajeev Shukla condemned the incident and stated that they will continue their stance on Pakistan. "We are with the victims and we condemn it," Shukla told Sports Tak.

"Whatever our government will say Will do. We don't play with Pakistan in bilateral series because of the government stand. And we will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals going forward. But when the it comes to ICC event we play due to ICC engagement.

“ICC is also aware whatever is happening they will to it,” he added.

BCCI secretary extends condolences Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. “The cricketing community is deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam yesterday.

“On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this ghastly and cowardly act with strongest possible words, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls. In sharing their pain and grief, we stand hand in hand at this hour of tragedy,” he said.

Earlier in February, India refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy due to security reasons. Instead, Rohit Sharma's men played all their Champions Trophy game in Dubai.