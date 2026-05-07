BCCI's strict warning to ‘unauthorised persons’ travelling in IPL team buses; Secy says ‘will take appropriate action’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is going to go strict to all the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises after irregularities were spotted in some of the teams in the ongoing season. The development came on Thursday where BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia observed unauthorised persons were travelling with players, including on team buses, which is against the protocol set by the Indian board and IPL.

It is believed that the BCCI's stance is a reaction of several players reportedly seen accommodating their rumoured girlfriends on team buses.. “This time, we have observed various anomalies and irregularities in the conduct of certain franchises and players,” Saikia told ANI.

Advertisement

"So BCCI and IPL are preparing an advisory, and we are going to release that advisory this evening because we have noticed that there are a lot of unauthorised persons who are moving along with the team members.

"And some people who are unauthorised are coming to the hotels and to the players' rooms or the team officials' room, which is totally against our anti-corruption protocols," added Saikia.

BCCI to go strict against Sanjiv Goenka? Without naming anyone, Saikia also addressed the movements of some of the team owners in the areas where is it is not allowed. That certainly pointed fingers of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka who makes it a point to enter the ground after the match is finished.

Advertisement

Also Read | IPL 2026 Final moved to Ahmedabad as BCCI drops Bengaluru

In several matches, Goenka and his son and wife (also a part of LSG board) were seen having a chat with LSG players and people of the opposition camp. "We have also seen that certain team owners and officials are mingling with players in areas where it is not allowed. So there are certain protocols we have to follow, and we have seen there are some dilutions.

"We have taken this very seriously. We are issuing an advisory, and it will be very strictly followed. If there is any violation hereinafter, then BCCI and IPL will take very stringent action," Saikia added.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag was caught smoking an e-cigarette in the dressing room during his side's IPL clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Parag was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point after he was caught vaping inside the dressing room.

Advertisement

Royal Royals manager Ravinder Singh Bhinder was seen using a mobile phone near the dugout during a match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati on April 10, and he was fined ₹1 lakh.