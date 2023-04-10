From 1st class travel to $1000 allowance per day, perks BCCI's top officials earn1 min read . 01:49 PM IST
- Earlier, the BCCI office-bearers used to get $750 per day on foreign tours
World's richest cricket board, BCCI has increased the allowances of its office bearers which will be effective from October 2022.
World's richest cricket board, BCCI has increased the allowances of its office bearers which will be effective from October 2022.
According to a report by the PTI news agency, office bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will now be paid a daily allowance of $1000 (approx ₹82,000/day) on foreign tours. Besides, they will also get to fly only first class.
According to a report by the PTI news agency, office bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will now be paid a daily allowance of $1000 (approx ₹82,000/day) on foreign tours. Besides, they will also get to fly only first class.
The increase in allowance was tabled in the Apex Council meeting on Sunday but will be effective from October 2022.
The increase in allowance was tabled in the Apex Council meeting on Sunday but will be effective from October 2022.
The per diem (daily allowance) has been revised after more than seven years.
The per diem (daily allowance) has been revised after more than seven years.
Earlier, the BCCI office-bearers used to get $750 per day on foreign tours.
Earlier, the BCCI office-bearers used to get $750 per day on foreign tours.
The BCCI's office bearers including the president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer, and joint-secretary, will also be entitled to ₹40,000 per day for meetings within India and business class travel, PTI report added.
The BCCI's office bearers including the president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer, and joint-secretary, will also be entitled to ₹40,000 per day for meetings within India and business class travel, PTI report added.
For 'work travel', they will be paid ₹30,000. They can also book a suite room both on domestic and overseas trips.
For 'work travel', they will be paid ₹30,000. They can also book a suite room both on domestic and overseas trips.
Members of the BCCI Apex Council, including two representatives from the Indian Cricketers' Association, will get ₹40,000 per day for their quarterly meetings. For an overseas tour, they will get $500 ( ₹40,960.75).
Members of the BCCI Apex Council, including two representatives from the Indian Cricketers' Association, will get ₹40,000 per day for their quarterly meetings. For an overseas tour, they will get $500 ( ₹40,960.75).
The board has also revised the allowances for the members of its state units who will now get ₹30,000 per day during domestic travel and $400 on foreign travel.
The board has also revised the allowances for the members of its state units who will now get ₹30,000 per day during domestic travel and $400 on foreign travel.
The three members of the Cricket Advisory Committee, which picks the head coach of both men's and women's national teams, will be paid ₹3.5 lakh each for meetings. Foreign travel is unlikely in their case but each of them is entitled to an amount of $400 ( ₹32,768 per day) for this.
The three members of the Cricket Advisory Committee, which picks the head coach of both men's and women's national teams, will be paid ₹3.5 lakh each for meetings. Foreign travel is unlikely in their case but each of them is entitled to an amount of $400 ( ₹32,768 per day) for this.
Notably, the BCCI office bearer's post is an honorary one. Its well-paid employees like the CEO will get a daily allowance of $650 ( ₹53,249)
Notably, the BCCI office bearer's post is an honorary one. Its well-paid employees like the CEO will get a daily allowance of $650 ( ₹53,249)
on foreign tours and ₹15,000 per day within India.
on foreign tours and ₹15,000 per day within India.