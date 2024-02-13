BCCI’s ultimatum for Ishan Kishan? Board’s new instruction targets those who ignore domestic cricket and focus on IPL
The BCCI has instructed cricketers who are not in the Indian squad to play for their state teams, particularly in the Ranji Trophy, in order to be eligible for selection.
A new instruction by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) marks a significant shift for cricketers who are not in the Indian squad at the moment. They must now play for their state teams, particularly in the Ranji Trophy, in order to be eligible for selection. For Ishan Kishan, this means returning to Jharkhand's squad for their upcoming match against Rajasthan, starting on February 16.
To this, one user commented, “Kishan has been dropping off far consistently. He made 200 then got dropped. Played critical innings vs Pakistan of 80 odd in Asia cup still didn’t get consistent chance. Some times you get demotivated and it takes a toll on your well being (sic)."
There are other cricketers as well
While this move directly affects Ishan Kishan, there are other players like Krunal Pandya and Deepak Chahar. The decision also effects Shreyas Iyer who has been less active in domestic cricket due to various reasons. A major focus on the Indian Premier League (IPL) is apparently playing a part in their decision to stay away from domestic cricket.
