A new instruction by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) marks a significant shift for cricketers who are not in the Indian squad at the moment. They must now play for their state teams, particularly in the Ranji Trophy, in order to be eligible for selection. For Ishan Kishan, this means returning to Jharkhand's squad for their upcoming match against Rajasthan, starting on February 16.

Also Read: India squad announced for final 3 Tests This decision was communicated to players through an email on February 12, Cricbuzz reported. The board intends to ensure players maintain a competitive edge by participating in domestic tournaments. It's a clear message that balancing commitments between domestic and international cricket, including the IPL, is crucial.

For players like Ishan, who have chosen to prepare for the IPL over participating in the Ranji Trophy, this could mean a significant adjustment. Ishan's absence from Jharkhand's lineup, following his release from the Indian squad, has sparked debates. Now, with the BCCI's mandate, players are reminded of their obligations to their state teams.

Also Read: This star Indian batter may miss next 3 Tests: No, it’s not Virat Kohli A BCCI official familiar with the decision told Cricbuzz, "Players cannot simply prioritise international cricket or the IPL. They must make themselves available for domestic cricket and honour their commitments to their respective state teams."

Ishan Kishan out of domestic cricket BCCI’s decision comes shortly after reports of Ishan Kishan being unavailable for selection for Jharkhand despite not being on national duty. The 25-year-old cricketer hasn't played for India since November 2023, when he quit India's tour of South Africa mid-way due to mental fatigue. At the same time, he hasn’t played for the state either. And, that has “perplexed" many like former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan.

Also Read: India's star batter, now out of team, says: 'I don't have any expectations' "Finding it perplexing how someone can be fit enough to practice but not play domestic cricket. How does this even make sense?" Pathan earlier wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

To this, one user commented, “Kishan has been dropping off far consistently. He made 200 then got dropped. Played critical innings vs Pakistan of 80 odd in Asia cup still didn’t get consistent chance. Some times you get demotivated and it takes a toll on your well being (sic)."

There are other cricketers as well While this move directly affects Ishan Kishan, there are other players like Krunal Pandya and Deepak Chahar. The decision also effects Shreyas Iyer who has been less active in domestic cricket due to various reasons. A major focus on the Indian Premier League (IPL) is apparently playing a part in their decision to stay away from domestic cricket.

