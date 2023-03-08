BCCI's unforgettable decisions that shaped women's cricket in India6 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 10:28 AM IST
- Indian women's cricket team has been on the upswing for the past decade. In 2017, India made it to the final of the 50-over World Cup
- India also reached the final of the T20 World Cup in 2020
The clamour for ongoing WPL is growing as women in blues have earned their own fan following because of their commendable performances in the past. Last week, BCCI launched the Women's Premier League--15 years after the men's money-minting IPL game. The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) held on 4 March at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, and the final match will be played on 26 March. WPL is touted to be the second richest cricket league in the world even though England is the pioneer of the women's cricket league.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×