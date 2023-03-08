BCCI's unforgettable decisions that shaped women's cricket in India

Speaking about the transformation from domestic training sessions to international matches, Ridhima Pathak, WPL Anchor, Sports18, and JioCinema said, "Back in the day many of the senior players would tell you that they were playing for the love of the sport and that is why everything they paid for was from their pockets- be it travel, stay, nutrition, and more. That has drastically changed now in domestic cricket and it is treated equivalent to men’s cricket where the teams can play and train at the same grounds as the domestic men’s side, stay at five-star hotels, and have their nutrition taken care of".