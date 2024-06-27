‘Be ready Lagaan 2’: IND Vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-final light up social media with 'revenge' memes
India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final: The unbeaten Rohit Sharma-led Team will clash with defending champion Jos Buttler-led England’s team for the semi-final match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Guyana National Stadium on 27 June from 8 pm onwards.
