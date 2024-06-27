India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final: The unbeaten Rohit Sharma-led Team will clash with defending champion Jos Buttler-led England’s team for the semi-final match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Guyana National Stadium on 27 June from 8 pm onwards.

The match can be an ice-cold revenge tournament for Team India for the 2022 T20 World Cup loss when Jos Buttler and Alex Hales dominated the Indian bowling attack in Adelaide and clinched the coveted trophy. However, destiny has unfolded a new chapter for Team India, which has demonstrated its dominance throughout the tournament, Indian team has first revenged the defeat of the ODI World Cup 2023 final by playing a crucial role in knocking out Australia from ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, and now ready to avenge the 2022 T20 World Cup loss.

Fans are filled with hope and expectations as the big match draws near, and social media has been flooded with memes about Lagaan and revenge.

"Be ready Lagaan 2 releasing today", reacted a user.

‘Same energy’, reacted another user

It's IND vs ENG, commented one user

“England🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 walo se aaj lagan vasulne ka time aa gaya" posted another user

“Chun Chun ke Badla lenge", wrote another user

"Rohit Sharma taking revenge of IND vs ENG 2022 WC Semi Final today" one user said

“Semi Final ka revenge Semi Final mai liya jayega", another user posted

India vs England semi-final Let's beat England in reality as depicted in the historical movie Lagan..

INDvsENG Today's match scenario INDIA will take revenge of t20 WC 2022

