Shivam Dube is grabbing headlines for his great performance in the T20I series against Afghanistan. He hit two 50s in a row in the ongoing cricket series. His 63 not out off 32 balls helped India win. In the first game at Mohali, he didn't get out and scored 60. He got the Player of the Match award. He also took one wicket and gave only 9 runs in 2 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Is this ‘gali cricket‘? Rohit Sharma’s discussion with Virat Kohli over DRS goes viral In the second T20I, Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal built up a great partnership, scoring 92 runs together. This helped India win the match. Meanwhile, Dube has thanked Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and MS Dhoni for helping him play so well.

Dube began playing for CSK in 2022. In 2023, he scored 418 runs in 16 games. His performance helped CSK win their fifth IPL title. Dube said CSK's support had boosted his confidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Should Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma be in India’s T20I cricket team? Sunil Gavaskar says this What MS Dhoni told Shivam Dube "This credit goes to the CSK team and Mahi bhai. I always had the game, but what CSK do is take out that game from a player. So, they have given me that confidence. They told me that I could score runs in IPL and that they believed in me. The likes of Hussey and Fleming said they had faith in me and that I could do what they wanted," Dube said.

"When I was with CSK, he (Dhoni) told me that I had the capability to bat well. But he told me to be smart. So, I focussed on my limitations and what I could do well," he added.

Also Read: India vs Afghanistan T20 series: Complete schedule, how to watch and more Dube's form is especially important because Team India will look to finalise its squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. As of now, he is ticking all the right boxes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

