The IPL 2023 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) turned into a fiery battleground as tempers flared, resulting in an infamous spat between Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli and West Indies star, Kyle Mayers. The tension escalated further with the intervention of LSG's mentor, Gautam Gambhir. Now, Meyers has finally spoken on the shocking incident that left cricket fans stunned.

After RCB secured a thrilling win against LSG at the Ekana Stadium, chaos erupted when Kohli and LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq engaged in a heated exchange of words during the match. The situation intensified, with umpires and fellow LSG player Amit Mishra stepping in to defuse the tension before things got out of hand. Also Read: ‘World Cup is coming…’: Rohit Sharma clears air on retirement question from T20 format However, the real drama unfolded during the post-match proceedings when Mayers confronted Kohli, resulting in a verbal altercation that quickly turned physical. As emotions ran high, the two cricket giants had to be separated by their teammates, adding to the intensity of the already heated situation. In an exclusive interview with FanCode, Kyle Mayers opened up about the aggression involved in the incident. He stated, "It's great, sometimes you need to get at your opposition to create any chance to get out of the game. Being aggressive is always good, it shows courage and the willingness to get your team over the line."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took swift action against Kohli and Gambhir, imposing heavy fines for their behaviour on the field. Gambhir was charged 75% of his match fees while Kohli had to pay his entire match fees as a consequence of their actions.

Despite the passage of time, the IPL 2023 spat continues to be a hot topic among cricket enthusiasts, sparking debates on player conduct and sportsmanship. The incident serves as a reminder that even legends of the game are not immune to losing their cool under pressure.

Rohit or Virat?

In the interview, Kyle Mayers candidly expressed his opinion on the significance of dismissing either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. Without a moment of doubt, the West Indies all-rounder revealed that he considered dismissing Kohli to be of higher importance.