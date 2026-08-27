Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians live streaming: When & where to watch Ravi Ashwin live in ETPL 2026 in India? Details

Former India captain Rahul Dravid will embark on his new journey of being a franchise owner when his Dublin Guardians take the field for the first time in the second match of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026 clash against Belfast Wolves at Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg. Not just Dravid, the former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will also make his franchise league debut outside India as the captain of the Dublin franchise.

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Under the expert minds of Dravid and Ashwin, Dublin Guardians have put together mixed team consisting if both youth and experience in the shortest format of the game. England's James Vince and UAE's Muhammad Waseem will bring in balnace at the top while Ireland's Harry Tector and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell bring stability and experience in the middle order.

Also Read | Where to watch inaugural ETPL 2026 across globe? Complete details

On the other hand, the Belfast Wolves boast a strong mix of international T20 firepower with the likes of Australian Glenn Maxwell, New Zealand's Devon Conway, South African David Miller and Irish Paul Stirling, thus forming a top and middle order. They have also roped in the Italian duo of Harry Manenti and Crishan Kalugamage,

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Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians match details

Tournament European T20 Premier League 2026 Date August 27 Time (IST) 3:00 PM Venue Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg

Where to watch ETPL 2026 in India & across globe? The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) onboarded Reliance-backed JioStar as its broadcast partner for the inaugural edition. The Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians ETPL 2026 match will telecast live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians ETPL 2026 match will be available on JioStar app and website.

Region Television Rights Streaming Partner Indian subcontinent Star Sports JioStar United Kingdom and Ireland TNT Sports HBO Max United States and Canada Willow Cricbuzz Middle East & North Africa NA Cricbuzz Southeast Asia NA Cricbuzz

Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians predicted XIs Belfast Wolves: Paul Stirling, Devon Conway (WK), Mark Chapman, David Miller, Glenn Maxwell (C), Chris Jordan, Harry Manenti, Mark Adair, Saurabh Netravalkar, Fred Klaassen, Gavin Hoey.

Dublin Guardians: James Vince, Muhammad Waseem, Harry Tector, Daryl Mitchell, Vijay Shankar, Noah Croes (WK), George Dockrell, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Joshua Little, Craig Young, Chris Wood.

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Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians full squads Dublin Guardians: James Vince, Muhammad Waseem, Harry Tector, Daryl Mitchell, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Noah Croes (w), George Dockrell, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Craig Young, Chris Wood, Harmeet Singh, Joshua Little, Chris Greaves, Benjamin Calitz, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Hollard, Vijay Shankar

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Belfast Wolves: Paul Stirling, Devon Conway (w), Mark Chapman, David Miller, Glenn Maxwell(c), Alexander Roy, Chris Jordan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Adair, Gavin Hoey, Harry Manenti, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Humphreys, Crishan Kalugamage, Zainullah Ihsan, Lorcan Tucker, Tim Tector

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in