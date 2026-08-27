Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians live streaming: When & where to watch Ravi Ashwin live in ETPL 2026 in India? Details

Former India captain Rahul Dravid will embark on his new journey of being a franchise owner when his Dublin Guardians take the field for the first time in the second match of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026 clash against Belfast Wolves at Sportpark Duivesteijn in Voorburg. Not just Dravid, the former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will also make his franchise league debut outside India as the captain of the Dublin franchise.
Under the expert minds of Dravid and Ashwin, Dublin Guardians have put together mixed team consisting if both youth and experience in the shortest format of the game. England's James Vince and UAE's Muhammad Waseem will bring in balnace at the top while Ireland's Harry Tector and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell bring stability and experience in the middle order.
On the other hand, the Belfast Wolves boast a strong mix of international T20 firepower with the likes of Australian Glenn Maxwell, New Zealand's Devon Conway, South African David Miller and Irish Paul Stirling, thus forming a top and middle order. They have also roped in the Italian duo of Harry Manenti and Crishan Kalugamage,
|Tournament
|European T20 Premier League 2026
|Date
|August 27
|Time (IST)
|3:00 PM
|Venue
|Sportpark Duivesteijn, Voorburg
The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) onboarded Reliance-backed JioStar as its broadcast partner for the inaugural edition. The Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians ETPL 2026 match will telecast live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of Belfast Wolves vs Dublin Guardians ETPL 2026 match will be available on JioStar app and website.
|Region
|Television Rights
|Streaming Partner
|Indian subcontinent
|Star Sports
|JioStar
|United Kingdom and Ireland
|TNT Sports
|HBO Max
|United States and Canada
|Willow
|Cricbuzz
|Middle East & North Africa
|NA
|Cricbuzz
|Southeast Asia
|NA
|Cricbuzz
Belfast Wolves: Paul Stirling, Devon Conway (WK), Mark Chapman, David Miller, Glenn Maxwell (C), Chris Jordan, Harry Manenti, Mark Adair, Saurabh Netravalkar, Fred Klaassen, Gavin Hoey.
Dublin Guardians: James Vince, Muhammad Waseem, Harry Tector, Daryl Mitchell, Vijay Shankar, Noah Croes (WK), George Dockrell, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Joshua Little, Craig Young, Chris Wood.
Dublin Guardians: James Vince, Muhammad Waseem, Harry Tector, Daryl Mitchell, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Noah Croes (w), George Dockrell, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Craig Young, Chris Wood, Harmeet Singh, Joshua Little, Chris Greaves, Benjamin Calitz, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Hollard, Vijay Shankar
Belfast Wolves: Paul Stirling, Devon Conway (w), Mark Chapman, David Miller, Glenn Maxwell(c), Alexander Roy, Chris Jordan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Mark Adair, Gavin Hoey, Harry Manenti, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Humphreys, Crishan Kalugamage, Zainullah Ihsan, Lorcan Tucker, Tim Tector