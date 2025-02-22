Ben Duckett breaks 21-year-old Champions Trophy record with majestic ton during AUS vs ENG clash in Lahore

England opener Ben Duckett broke a 21-year-old ICC Champions Trophy record with a majestic 165 against Australia in the Group B clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. Sent into bat first, Ben Duckett hammered the Australian bowlers all round the part to bring up his third ODI hundred and second against Australia.

During his stay in the middle, Ben Duckett faced 143 deliveries, smashing 17 fours and three sixes as the left hander broke Nathan Astle's two-decade old record en route to the highest individual score by a batter in the history of the tournament.

Nathan Astle had scored 145 not out against USA in 2004. In fact, Ben Duckett's 165 was the first instance a batter scoring 150-plus runs in an innings in the tournament’s history. He was eventually dismissed by Marnus Labuschagne in the 48th over as England posted a huge 351/8.

Highest individual score in Champions Trophy

Batter Total Opposition (Year) Ben Duckett 165 Australia (2025) Nathan Astle 145* USA (2004) Andy Flower 145 India (2002) Sourav Ganguly 141 South Africa (2000) Sachin Tendulkar 141 Australia (1998)

England's 351/8 was also the highest total by a team in the history of the tournament. The previous best was held by New Zealand when the Kiwis scored 347/4 against USA at The Oval in 2004.

Sent into bat first, England were put on backfoot after Ben Dwarshius dismissed Phil Salt and Jamie Smith inside the powerplay. With Joe Root by his side, Ben Duckett then added 158 runs for the third wicket.

