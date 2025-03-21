England batter Ben Duckett has been forced to deactivate his X (formerly Twitter) account after a barrage of social media backlash following his comments on Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The left handed batter in a recent interview had said that he had faced Bumrah before and the pacer will not be able to surprise him during the upcoming Test series.

Notably, India are all set to tour England soon after the end of IPL 2025, where the battle between Duckett and Bumrah could be one of the most talked about points.

In an interview with Mail Sport, Duckett said, “I’ve faced him in a five-Test series before. I know what he’s going to do to me, and the good thing about that is I know what skills he has. There’s going to be nothing that surprises me. It’s going to be challenging, and the red-ball skills of Mohammed Shami are just as threatening as Bumrah. But if I can get through that opening spell, I feel there are runs to be had.”

“India at home is very different to India away. It’s a side I feel we should beat and we can beat. It’ll be a good series." Duckett added.

However, the young batter was later seen defending his comments on his X account.

“I never said I’m going to score runs against him. Read the article before making assumptions.” Duckett wrote in reply to one of the comments.

Jasprit Bumrah out with injury: Jasprit Bumrah is currently out with a back injury that he encountered during India's last Test outing against Australia. The star pacer is likely to miss out on the first few matches of IPL 2025 and join the Mumbai Indians set-up after getting a go-ahead from the BCCI medical team.