Ben Stokes found blameless in nightclub incident; returns to captain England vs New Zealand

England Test captain Ben Stokes will lead his side again next week after an official investigation cleared him of any involvement in a nightclub altercation that left teammate Gus Atkinson as the victim of two unprovoked attacks.

The 34-year-old all-rounder missed the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval, which the visitors won by a crushing 253 runs to level the series at 1-1. He is set to return for the deciding match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham starting next Thursday.

What happened on the night of 8 June In the early hours of 8 June, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were at a Chelsea nightclub when an altercation broke out involving Saracens rugby player Totoa Auvaa. A member of England’s security staff was also injured during the incident.

An England and Wales Cricket Board investigation later established that Atkinson suffered two separate attacks and did not retaliate on either occasion. Crucially, the probe found that Stokes was not present when the physical scuffle took place and did not witness either incident.

A parallel investigation by the independent Cricket Regulator examined whether any provocation occurred and concluded that neither player had a case to answer.

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ECB issues written warnings but clears players of violent conduct Both Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson received written conduct warnings for breaching contractual obligations that require England players to maintain the highest standards of conduct. However, they escaped fines and will face no further cricket bans.

An ECB statement confirmed the outcome clearly: “Stokes and Atkinson were found to have breached specific contractual obligations that require England players to at all times maintain the highest standards of conduct and act in the best interests of England cricket.

“In addition to not being considered for selection for the second Rothesay Test, they have both been given a written warning as to their conduct. It was also concluded that no blame should be attached to the players for violent conduct at the nightclub."

“Stokes was not involved in the altercation and did not witness either incident. The evidence the ECB has seen demonstrates that Atkinson was the victim of unprovoked attacks and did not retaliate on either occasion,” the statement added.

Brendon McCullum backs his captain for the decider Head coach Brendon McCullum moved quickly to confirm Ben Stokes would return as captain and expressed confidence in their working relationship despite recent speculation.

“Ben will be back. He’ll be back and he’ll be captain,” McCullum said. “We have robust conversations all the way through and that’s to be expected when you’re in positions of leadership. There’s mutual respect there.

“I have been very clear and very supportive of Ben throughout and particularly this week. I anticipate we’ll be able to work together really well with the week coming, and I’m sure both of us still have that same vision for this team.”

McCullum added: “We’ve worked together intimately for four years, we’ve achieved some cool things and we’ve let ourselves down in other things. But it’s really important to separate the actions from the man.

“I think as leaders we help set standards and we try to abide by them and live to them constantly. Occasionally, there are going to be mistakes made, and during those times you can’t walk past when standards have slipped or mistakes have been made. You address it and you try to move on.”

Standards remain non-negotiable for England players The incident has renewed focus on stricter protocols introduced after alcohol-related issues during the winter tour of Australia. While some ambiguity was reported around the exact midnight curfew rules, McCullum stressed that players representing their country must live up to clear expectations.