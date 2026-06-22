Ben Stokes found blameless in nightclub incident; returns to captain England vs New Zealand

England Test captain Ben Stokes will lead his side again next week after an official investigation cleared him of any involvement in a nightclub altercation that left teammate Gus Atkinson as the victim of two unprovoked attacks.

The 34-year-old all-rounder missed the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval, which the visitors won by a crushing 253 runs to level the series at 1-1. He is set to return for the deciding match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham starting next Thursday.

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What happened on the night of 8 June In the early hours of 8 June, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were at a Chelsea nightclub when an altercation broke out involving Saracens rugby player Totoa Auvaa. A member of England’s security staff was also injured during the incident.

An England and Wales Cricket Board investigation later established that Atkinson suffered two separate attacks and did not retaliate on either occasion. Crucially, the probe found that Stokes was not present when the physical scuffle took place and did not witness either incident.

A parallel investigation by the independent Cricket Regulator examined whether any provocation occurred and concluded that neither player had a case to answer.

Also Read | Ben Stokes' England Test captaincy in doubt after latest nightclub incident

ECB issues written warnings but clears players of violent conduct Both Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson received written conduct warnings for breaching contractual obligations that require England players to maintain the highest standards of conduct. However, they escaped fines and will face no further cricket bans.

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An ECB statement confirmed the outcome clearly: “Stokes and Atkinson were found to have breached specific contractual obligations that require England players to at all times maintain the highest standards of conduct and act in the best interests of England cricket.

“In addition to not being considered for selection for the second Rothesay Test, they have both been given a written warning as to their conduct. It was also concluded that no blame should be attached to the players for violent conduct at the nightclub."

“Stokes was not involved in the altercation and did not witness either incident. The evidence the ECB has seen demonstrates that Atkinson was the victim of unprovoked attacks and did not retaliate on either occasion,” the statement added.

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Brendon McCullum backs his captain for the decider Head coach Brendon McCullum moved quickly to confirm Ben Stokes would return as captain and expressed confidence in their working relationship despite recent speculation.

“Ben will be back. He’ll be back and he’ll be captain,” McCullum said. “We have robust conversations all the way through and that’s to be expected when you’re in positions of leadership. There’s mutual respect there.

“I have been very clear and very supportive of Ben throughout and particularly this week. I anticipate we’ll be able to work together really well with the week coming, and I’m sure both of us still have that same vision for this team.”

McCullum added: “We’ve worked together intimately for four years, we’ve achieved some cool things and we’ve let ourselves down in other things. But it’s really important to separate the actions from the man.

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“I think as leaders we help set standards and we try to abide by them and live to them constantly. Occasionally, there are going to be mistakes made, and during those times you can’t walk past when standards have slipped or mistakes have been made. You address it and you try to move on.”

Standards remain non-negotiable for England players The incident has renewed focus on stricter protocols introduced after alcohol-related issues during the winter tour of Australia. While some ambiguity was reported around the exact midnight curfew rules, McCullum stressed that players representing their country must live up to clear expectations.

“Look, even if there is ambiguity, I think we’ve sat here and talked about the curfew, talked about standards,” he said. “I think fundamentally when you represent your country, you have certain standards you need to live up to. You’re not just representing yourself; you’re representing your family, the fans, the country, and you’re being paid to do it."

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.