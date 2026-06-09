Ben Stokes' future as England Test captain uncertain after latest nightclub incident in London, says report

Ben Stokes' position as England Test captain is under serious doubt. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are investigating Stokes and his England teammate Gus Atkinson for a nightclub incident that also involves players from the Saracens rugby club.

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The rugby players were at the nightclub as part of their end-of-season celebrations.

"The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men's Test against New Zealand," the ECB said in a statement as per ESPNCricinfo.

"Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when the incident took place. We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. The Cricket Regulator has been informed, and we will provide a further update when possible," the statement added.

Stokes recently led England to a 115-run win over New Zealand in the first of three Tests at Lord's. The Black Caps had been set a target of 254, but an unstable middle-order batting meant that the visitors were bundled out for 138.

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Harry Brook, England's vice-captain, will likely take over as skipper for the second Test should Stokes be suspended for the incident.

Sacarens release statement The second Test starts at The Oval in London from 17 June. The Sacarens later clarified the incident, saying that "an academy player connected to [the club]" was involved in the incident on Sunday evening.

"We are aware of an incident involving an academy player connected to Saracens," they said as per another report in The Telegraph. "The club is currently establishing the full facts and is in contact with the relevant authorities and individuals involved.

"Once this process is complete, the matter will be reviewed and addressed appropriately. We will make no further comment at this time," the club added.

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Past incidents involving England players The off-field behaviour of several England players had come under criticism after the 2025-26 Ashes series Down Under, and the ECB eventually imposed a midnight curfew on their players and staff.

In another incident last year, Brook was fined after admitting he had been out drinking the night before the third ODI against New Zealand in Wellington in November.

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He had also admitted to having been "clocked" by a nightclub bouncer while attempting to get access to a nightclub. Jacob Bethell, Brook's teammate, was also present during the incident. In another incident during the Ashes, Ben Duckett was also seemingly drunk in a video a fan filmed of him that went viral on social media. This incident happened during a mid-series break in Queensland's Noosa.

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The latest incident is not the first time Stokes has been investigated in relation to a nightclub incident. In 2017, the Durham cricketer was involved in a late-night incident at a nightclub in Bristol when he was involved in a brawl with two men. Stokes was later charged with affray.