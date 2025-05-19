Ben Stokes quits alcohol to boost fitness ahead of Test cricket return against Zimbabwe in one-off game

England's Test captain Ben Stokes has revealed that he has given up alcohol to aid his recovery from a hamstring injury, which he suffered in December in a Test match in New Zealand.

According to media reports, the all-rounder hasn't had a drink since January 2, 2025, which marks a significant lifestyle shift for the all-rounder.

Stokes has admitted that his previous drinking habits were “all or nothing” and had begun to affect both his physical recovery and personal wellbeing.

'I don't think I'll ever be sober but…' The 33-year-old spoke on the Untapped podcast, saying: “After my first major injury, I remember the shock of it, after the initial adrenaline had stopped, thinking: ‘How has this happened? We did have a bit of a drink four or five nights ago, could that have played a part? It wouldn’t have helped.’

“Then I was like: ‘OK, I need to start changing what I do.’ I don’t think I’ll ever be completely sober but I’ve not had a drink since 2 January. I said to myself: ‘Not until I finish my injury rehab and get back on the field.’ I think the day I wake up and can’t be bothered to do the training programme is getting towards that time you don’t really want it any more. But I haven’t got any interest in stopping.

“It’s just getting harder to do everything. Hence why now I feel like I have to work so much harder away from the field, in the gym and all that kind of stuff to just give me the best chance of being out there to perform. But I’ll keep going as long as I possibly can.”

Stokes suffered a torn left hamstring while bowling in the third Test match against New Zealand in Hamilton, in December 2024, and he subsequently had surgery.

Injury concerns? His rehabilitation has kept him out of competitive cricket ever since and the injury raised concerns about his availability for a busy cricketing summer.

England first plays Zimbabwe in a one-off Test match starting May 22, at Trent Bridge, before hosting India in the much-anticipated five-match Test series that starts June 20.

England then jets off to Australia for their Ashes series later in the year.