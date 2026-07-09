Ben Stokes' retirement video: Ex-captain reacts with two worded message after ECB breaks ICC's anti-corruption rules

Former England captain Ben Stokes took the social media by storm with a cryptic post on Thursday, after reports emerged that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was accused of breaching International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption rules over his retirement announcement.

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Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket on the third day of the third Test against New Zealand at home. Breaking it on social media, the official handles of the ECB posted a video of Stokes' retirement announcement to his teammates in the dressing room.

Also Read | Ben Stokes retires from international cricket amidst ENG vs NZ 3rd Test

Based on a BBC report, the video footage from the dressing room didn't go well with the ICC, who contacted the ECB, alleging that they may have breached it's Players' and Match Officials' Areas (PMOA) regulations, which prohibits fixed or temporary recording equipment in dressing rooms for broadcasting purposes.

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Taking to social media, Stokes shared a report, with a two-worded message that read "sack him". The post went viral quickly. It triggered a fresh debate among the supporters with a rumour whether Stokes' retirement came amid the tensions within England Cricket or was it his entirely own decision.

What did Ben Stokes say on retirement? During his dressing room speech, Stokes' didn't delve much on the reasons for his retirement. “This is my last two days as your captain, my last two days representing England. Reasons can wait. I have had many trips to this well before, for this team, for the blokes, for people beforehand and I have got one more trip to do,” Stokes said in the video.

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Also Read | Ben Stokes found blameless in nightclub incident; returns to captain ENG vs NZ

The timing of Stokes' retirement raised speculations. His decision to quit international cricket came during a series when the former England captain made the headlines after being dropped from the second Test against New Zealand, amid a investigation because of a night out with teammates Gus Atkinson after the first Test at Lord's.

Both Stokes and Atkinson were in a London club when an England team security official was hit by a rugby player from English club Saracens. However, following an investigation, Stokes was recalled for the third Test due to “insufficient evidence".

What does ICC's PMOA rules say? According to ICC's anti-corruption regulations, recording in dressing rooms are prohibited, to ensure the integrity of international matches. Article 2.2.11 of the PMOA rules state that governing bodies should "ensure that there are no fixed or temporary video cameras or other recording equipment set up within any dressing room used by the teams for the purposes of broadcasting video or audio footage".

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Also Read | Ben Stokes to hold talks with advisers amid uncertain Test future

The ICC has flagged the issue to ECB. Although it is not known what steps would ICC take if ECB was found guilty, serious ramifications on either Stokes or England Cricket are not expected.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in