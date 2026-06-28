Ben Stokes retires from international cricket amidst ENG vs NZ 3rd Test; ‘this is my last two days as your captain’

England captain Ben Stokes has announced a shocking retirement from international cricket, in the middle of their ongoing third Test against New Zealand at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The announcement came to light when the England Cricket posted a video of Stokes making the decision in front of his teammates inside the dressing room.

The 35-year-old thus drew curtains to an international career that started in 2011. One of the brutal all-rounders in the world, Stokes was handed the England Test captaincy in 2022. The highlights of his international career include a memorable unbeaten 84 against New Zealand in the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup at Lord's.

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Don't forget Stokes' remarkable 135 not out at Headingley in 2019 in the Ashes against Australia. The left-hander's best score in Tests came in 2016 against South Africa when Stokes scores 258 in Cape Town. “There is something that I know is going to happen over the next two days,” Stokes started in his speech.

"This is my last two days as your captain, my last two days representing England. Reasons can wait. I have had many trips to this well before, for this team, for the blokes, for people beforehand and I have got one more trip to do. And the only thing that I ask, please can everyone do the same?

"We have done a lot of hard work, still to do and the only thing that I want is to be able to walk off the end of that field regardless of the result, knowing that I have had this group of men and one lady give everything for the last two days. The only thing I want is just for everyone to give not to me selfishly but also for this team and everything else," he added.

Retirement after chaos for Ben Stokes Stokes' decision to quit international cricket came during a series when he made front-page news after being dropped by England for the second test amid an investigation following a night out with teammate Gus Atkinson after the first test at Lord's.

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The two players were in a London nightclub when an England team security official was reportedly struck by a rugby player from English club Saracens. The ECB Stokes and Atkinson, and later said they had “breached specific contractual obligations” and were given a written warning.

The sport’s independent oversight panel — the Cricket Regulator body — said after its investigation that there was “insufficient evidence to establish that any regulatory breach occurred.” Stokes was recalled for the third Test.

ECB chairman Richard Thompson said Stokes is “one of England’s greatest ever cricketers and one of the defining figures of his generation.” “His performances under pressure, his relentless competitiveness and his ability to produce the extraordinary when it matters most have given me and millions of other fans memories that will endure forever,” Thompson said.

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