Ben Stokes retires from international cricket amidst ENG vs NZ 3rd Test; ‘this is my last two days as your captain’

England captain Ben Stokes has announced a shocking retirement from international cricket, in the middle of their ongoing third Test against New Zealand at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The announcement came to light when the England Cricket posted a video of Stokes making the decision in front of his teammates inside the dressing room.

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The 35-year-old thus drew curtains to an international career that started in 2011. One of the brutal all-rounders in the world, Stokes was handed the England Test captaincy in 2022. The highlights of his international career include a memorable unbeaten 84 against New Zealand in the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup at Lord's.

Also Read | Ben Stokes found blameless in nightclub incident; returns to captain ENG vs NZ

Don't forget Stokes' remarkable 135 not out at Headingley in 2019 in the Ashes against Australia. The left-hander's best score in Tests came in 2016 against South Africa when Stokes scores 258 in Cape Town. “There is something that I know is going to happen over the next two days,” Stokes started in his speech.

"This is my last two days as your captain, my last two days representing England. Reasons can wait. I have had many trips to this well before, for this team, for the blokes, for people beforehand and I have got one more trip to do. And the only thing that I ask, please can everyone do the same?

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"We have done a lot of hard work, still to do and the only thing that I want is to be able to walk off the end of that field regardless of the result, knowing that I have had this group of men and one lady give everything for the last two days. The only thing I want is just for everyone to give not to me selfishly but also for this team and everything else," he added.

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Retirement after chaos for Ben Stokes Stokes' decision to quit international cricket came during a series when he made front-page news after being dropped by England for the second test amid an investigation following a night out with teammate Gus Atkinson after the first test at Lord's.

Also Read | Ben Stokes to hold talks with advisers amid uncertain Test future

The two players were in a London nightclub when an England team security official was reportedly struck by a rugby player from English club Saracens. The ECB Stokes and Atkinson, and later said they had “breached specific contractual obligations” and were given a written warning.

The sport’s independent oversight panel — the Cricket Regulator body — said after its investigation that there was “insufficient evidence to establish that any regulatory breach occurred.” Stokes was recalled for the third Test.

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ECB chairman Richard Thompson said Stokes is “one of England’s greatest ever cricketers and one of the defining figures of his generation.” “His performances under pressure, his relentless competitiveness and his ability to produce the extraordinary when it matters most have given me and millions of other fans memories that will endure forever,” Thompson said.

Also Read | Ben Stokes' England Test captaincy in doubt after latest nightclub incident

“Beyond his remarkable achievements on the field, his performances have inspired many youngsters to embrace cricket with positivity and belief. We are losing a batsman, a bowler, a captain and a talisman."

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in