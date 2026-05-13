Bengal T20 League changing womens cricket landscape: Jhulan Goswami

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 13 (ANI): Former India pacer and Bengal cricket icon Jhulan Goswami, who also serves as the mentor of women's cricket at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), hailed the Bengal T20 League's impact on women's cricket in the state, calling it a "huge platform" for the next generation of players, according to a release.

Earlier this week, the Bengal T20 League concluded its first-ever player auction for Season 3, where franchises built their squads from a pool of more than 1000 cricketers, with significant investments across both senior and emerging categories in men's and women's cricket. Shahbaz Ahmed emerged as the top men's pick at ₹12.20 lakh, while Mita Paul became the highest-valued player in the women's auction at ₹3 lakh.

Crediting the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for investing heavily in grassroots cricket, Goswami said the women's game in Bengal has witnessed tremendous growth over the years.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How is the Bengal T20 League impacting women's cricket in the state? ⌵ The Bengal T20 League is providing a huge platform for the next generation of players, increasing the number of girls playing from around 60-70 to over 500. It helps young cricketers gain exposure to professional environments and prepares them for the pressures of elite-level cricket. 2 What advice does Jhulan Goswami give to young cricketers? ⌵ Jhulan Goswami emphasizes the importance of decision-making, having a clear mind, and clear vision in crunch situations. She prefers players who are clear about their plans and can make decisions under pressure, highlighting that 'intent is very important'. 3 How does the Bengal T20 League prepare players for professional cricket? ⌵ The league exposes young cricketers to professional environments, including pressure, nervousness, social media engagement, and cameras. This experience helps them overcome challenges and perform well at higher levels. 4 Who are some of the key players inspiring young cricketers in Bengal? ⌵ Bengal stars like Richa Ghosh, Titas Sadhu, and Saika Ishaque inspire aspiring cricketers. When young girls see their role models training and playing, they start believing they can also represent Bengal and India. 5 What is the significance of the Bengal T20 League for aspiring cricketers? ⌵ The Bengal T20 League serves as a key pathway for young cricketers in the state, offering increasing visibility, structured competition, and growing interest from scouts and franchises connected to the Women's Premier League ecosystem.

"When I used to play for Bengal, hardly 60-70 girls used to play. Now more than 500 girls are enlisted in the Bengal T20 League," she said on the sidelines of the Women's Auction for the Bengal T20 League.

Goswami believes the league is helping young cricketers gain exposure to professional environments while preparing them for the pressures of elite-level cricket.

"There will be pressure, nervousness, social media engagement, and cameras around them. Many of them have never experienced these things before. Hopefully, they will overcome all of it and perform well," she said.

The former India fast bowler also underlined the importance of mindset and game awareness in modern-day cricket.

"The most important thing in cricket is decision-making. You have to have a clear mind and clear vision in crunch situations. As a mentor, I always prefer players who are very clear about their plans and are able to make decisions under pressure. Intent is very important," Jhulan said.

She further highlighted the impact of Bengal stars like Richa Ghosh, Titas Sadhu, and Saika Ishaque on aspiring cricketers in the state.

"When young girls see their role models training and playing in front of them, they start believing they too can represent Bengal and India one day," she said.