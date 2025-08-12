Bengaluru axed from hosting Women's ODI World Cup matches after Chinnaswamy stampede; Kerala likely to be new venue

The Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru has been axed from Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 radar with the matches likely to move to Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. The development comes after a stampede at the Chinnaswamy stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) victory parade that killed 11 people dead and left 71 injured on June 4. RCB had won their maiden IPL title in 18 years on June 3.

Advertisement

According to a Cricbuzz report, the decision to scrape Bengaluru off Women's World Cup 2025 fixture list came on Monday night following the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) failure to seek permission for the games, despite the BCCI granting a two-day extension. The formal announcement is yet to be made.

Bengaluru was allotted four matches at the Women's World Cup 2025, including the India vs Sri Lanka opening encounter on September 30 and the second semifinals on October 30. India were also scheduled to play Bangladesh on October 26 while the remaining one game on October 3 involved England and South Africa.

Besides Bengaluru; Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Indore (in India) and Colombo are the other venues. The India vs Pakistan clash is set to be played on October 5 in Colombo. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai could have an option but with the renovation works going on, the ground won't be available till December 2025, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association told BCCI, based on the report.

Advertisement

Chinnaswamy Stadium deemed unsafe: Report Earlier, the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was deemed unsafe to host large-scale events, according to a judicial report, accessed by ESPNcricinfo. The report stated that the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission, which was constituted to investigate the Chinnaswamy stampede, said the stadium’s “design and structure” are inherently “unsuitable and unsafe” for events drawing large crowds.

The scarping off Chinnaswamy stadium off Women's World Cup's radar also paints a blur picture on the future events like the IPL and T20 World Cup next year. India and Sri Lanka are jointly hosting the 2026 T20 World Cup. For the unknown, the Karnataka government recently didn't gave permission to host the Maharaja Cup, that was shifted to Mysuru later.