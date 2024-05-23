‘Bengaluru Cant’: CSK's Tushar Deshpande reacts to RCB's IPL 2024 exit in viral Instagram post
RCB's dream of winning the IPL ended with a loss to RR. CSK fans trolled RCB on social media, fueled by a meme shared by CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande.
Faf Du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to bow out of the IPL 2024 race on Wednesday with a 4-wicket loss at the hands of Rajasthan Royals. After a remarkable comeback that saw them win 6 consecutive games to make it to the playoffs, RCB had hoped to clinch their inaugural IPL trophy this year but alas it wasn't meant to be.