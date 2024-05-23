Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  'Bengaluru Cant': CSK's Tushar Deshpande reacts to RCB's IPL 2024 exit in viral Instagram post

Livemint

RCB's dream of winning the IPL ended with a loss to RR. CSK fans trolled RCB on social media, fueled by a meme shared by CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande.

Chennai Super Kings' Tushar Deshpande celebrates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 8, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

Faf Du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to bow out of the IPL 2024 race on Wednesday with a 4-wicket loss at the hands of Rajasthan Royals. After a remarkable comeback that saw them win 6 consecutive games to make it to the playoffs, RCB had hoped to clinch their inaugural IPL trophy this year but alas it wasn't meant to be.

However, soon after RR's victory, RCB and its star players faced heavy social media trolling from Chennai Super Kings supporters reminding them about their antiques in the last encounter. Even CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande joined in on the trend while sharing a viral meme that showed a picture of Bengluru Cant station with the caption ‘CSK fans are built different’. Although, the pacer later decided to delete the story but by then it had been widely shared on social media.

Notably, RCB had made a place in the playoffs after beating Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs in their last match. The high-scoring encounter saw RCB post a mammoth total of 218 runs while restricting their opponents to a total of 191 thanks to a brilliant bowling effort by Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal.

However, during the match , the celebration by RCB players on the wicket of MS Dhoni in the last over the match had become a contentious issue. Later on, Dhoni did not stay back to shake hands with the RCB players and Virat Kohli could be seen going to the CSK dressing room in order to meet the former Indian captain.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan while criticizing the behaviour of RCB players in the last encounter had told Cricbuzz, "You shake hands and then do your cartwheels and stuff. I wouldn't want to be an RCB player waking up tomorrow morning thinking MS Dhoni has just announced his retirement and we didn't have the decency to go and shake his hand first,"

