Bengaluru coach can't stop praising ‘inhuman' Smriti Mandhana; RCB captain plays WPL final with massive flu, high fever

RCB Women’s team coach Malolan Rangarajan praised captain Smriti Mandhana after she had led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their 2nd Women’s Premier League title, The skipper's decisive 41-ball 87 in the final against Delhi Capitals made all the difference.

Rangarajan revealed that Mandhana was suffering from a severe case of the flu and a high fever during the match. Yet, she delivered one of the finest innings of the tournament. RCB completed the highest successful chase in WPL history by reaching 204 in 19.4 overs under her calm guidance.

Advertisement

Rangarajan called Smriti Mandhana a “nerd” about her batting. According to the coach, her success comes from constant effort to improve. Like a ‘nerd’, Smriti Mandhana always studies her game, works on her skills and searches for better methods, according to the RCB coach.

"Smriti, I think, saved one of her best innings for the final. The reason why I say that is, yes, she's been in very good form in the last 12 months or so. But, the way she batted today was inhuman,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Rangarajan highlighted her composure, control and sense of responsibility in a high-pressure situation. He said her determination to play despite illness showed strong leadership and commitment to the team’s success.

Advertisement

“I mean, I don't even know the word, so classy, so elegant. When you looked at her, you could see that she was in control of what she wanted to do. It didn't look like a chase that was 200 the way she batted,” he continued.

"Smriti played this game with a massive, massive flu. She was seriously unwell with a high fever. But, again, to turn up and not even show it. Nobody in the team, for one second, also didn't show it. So, that's the person she is. When I spoke to her this afternoon, she said, 'No problem, I'll be there.' So, that's her with her work," Malolan Rangarajan added about the Player of the Match.

WPL 2026 final: RCB vs DC The Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased 204 to win their 2nd WPL title on 5 February. They reached the target with 2 balls remaining. The victory drew them level with the Mumbai Indians on 2 championships.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals earlier scored 203/4 after batting first. Captain Jemimah Rodrigues led with 57 from 37 balls, supported by Laura Wolvaardt’s 44 and Chinelle Henry’s unbeaten 35 off 15 balls.

RCB recovered from an early loss of wicket through a decisive 165-run partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll. Mandhana struck a fluent 87, with 12 fours and 3 sixes. Radha Yadav finished the chase in the final over.

RCB bowler Shreyanka Patil dedicated the win to her captain. She hinted at Mandhana’s personal struggles.