Bengaluru crowd goes crazy as RCB return home amid huge fanfare post maiden IPL triumph - Watch videos

The Bengaluru crowd went crazy after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) returned home on Wednesday following their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) win. The Bengaluru-based franchise defeated Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to register their first-ever title in 18 years of the league's inception.

The Virat Kohli and Co. landed at the HAL airport in Bengaluru at around 1:30 PM on Wednesday as the Rajat Patidar-led team was received by state's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

En route to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office at the Vidhana Soudha, fans assembled on both sides of the road cheered the triumphant squad with gusto. After their felicitation at Vidhana Soudha, the entire RCB contingent will head to the Chinnaswamy stadium for further celebrations.

Meanwhile, the scenes at the Chinnaswamy stadium went over the roof as a large number of fans have assembled to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. In several videos, going viral on social media, fans can be seen climbing over the Chinnaswamy Stadium walls and fences.

A large number of police has also been deployed along the route.

RCB players felicitated at Vidhana Soudha Upon reaching at the Vidhana Soudha, the RCB players were felicitated by the Karnataka CM. meanwhile, Bengaluru is experiencing rain but that doesn't deter the craze of the supporters who have been in large numbers from the morning.