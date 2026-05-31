Bengaluru Police issue strict rules for fans ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final; check what's allowed & what's not

The Bengaluru Police has issued a strict advisory for fans ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

RCB will look to defend the IPL title that they won in 2025, beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final. In the aftermath of RCB's title triumph, a stampede took place outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team's victory parade on 4 June.

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That tragic incident resulted in 11 deaths and 56 other people being injured. According to the advisory, the Bengaluru Police has ordered citizens not to gather for title celebrations in public places should RCB defend the title.

Bengaluru Police put strict measures in place The authorities feel that should the public celebrations spiral out of control, it could be a danger to safety and cause inconvenience to the public.

According to a report in The Indian Express, activities like bike rally, stunt performances and over-speeding have all been banned as per Bengaluru Police.

The citizens have also been warned against consuming alcohol in public places, which could cause nuisance and the general public to end up fighting. Police officials have also strictly barred the public from bursting firecrackers and using dangerous items thar could cause serious harm.

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Another order by the Bengaluru Police is that live screening of the match cannot be held outside restaurants, pubs, malls or any other establishments which the public may have access to.

No to offensive social media messages The police have also requested fans to not share offensive messages or hateful content on social media which could in any way mock the team they support or oppose. The police have also warned against taking struct action on any of those people who violates these rules and regulations.

Following the horrific stampede in Bengaluru in June 2025, the city failed to get hosting rights for both the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup as well as the 2026 T20 World Cup. The final of the Women’s ODI World Cup, in fact, was supposed to take place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, but was moved out to the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

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Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad took over as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president in December 2025, and worked with the state government in a bid to upgrade the stadium infrastructure, resolve safety issues and bring back “Chinnaswamy’s lost glory”.

And after much speculation, the Chinnaswamy Stadium received the hosting rights for the 2026 edition of the IPL. The Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted seven out of RCB’s nine matches, whereas Raipur hosted their remaining two home games.

The Rajat Patidar-led side finished the league stage in first place with 18 points from 14 matches. Only the Net Run Rate separated RCB with Gujarat Titans (Second place) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Third place), who were knocked out in the Eliminator.

RCB have won two out of the three games they have played against GT in IPL 2026, with the Shubman Gill-led side winning the other match. Both RCB and GT are aiming to clinch their second IPL title.

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