Bengaluru rain forces IPL 2025 organisers to shift RCB vs SRH clash to Lucknow on May 23; details inside

The Indian Premier League have moved the May 23 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Bengaluru to Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

RCB's home match, on Friday, has been shifted out of the city due to adverse weather conditions across South India, with Bengaluru experiencing severe rains.

In fact, rains have been lashing the city since last week and RCB's previous home game, against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders last Saturday, May 17, was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rainfall.

The Bengaluru side have not had the chance to train much and have been confined indoors due to rains and thunderstorms that have ravaged the city over the last few days.

Logistical decision The shift in venue means the Bengaluru outfit will play their final two fixtures at the Ekana stadium, as their final league game is against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27, Tuesday.

SRH, who played LSG at the Ekana stadium yesterday, May 19, have been advised to stay in Lucknow for the RCB match.

The IPL have decided to change the venue as the meteorological department in Bengaluru have issued a yellow alert, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall" in the city until May 22, Thursday.

Advantage RCB? According to reports, RCB were informed of the change in venue just earlier today on Tuesday afternoon.

The team were preparing for a training session for Friday's match - their first since Thursday's pre-match session ahead of the rained out game against KKR.

But with forecast for Tuesday night predicting more showers, RCB would have very little training time on the field.

The change in venue could be a blessing in disguise for RCB as Lucknow is not expected to have any rains for the rest of the week.