Bengaluru rain forces Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to pick up pickleball paddles after RCB's IPL 2025 playoff entry

What would you do if rain disrupted all your plans? A cup of tea with hot samosas is one option. Listening to the songs of your favourite artists is another. Royal Challengers Bengaluru team members opted to do an entirely different thing. The incessant rain in Bengaluru forced them to indulge in an intense pickleball session.

Advertisement

Star batter Virat Kohli paired with his wife and actor Anushka Sharma. Ace squash player Dipika Pallikal, wife of RCB's batting coach Dinesh Karthik, was also seen in action.

RCB's head coach Andy Flower, Director of cricket Mo Bobat, lead pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, English opener Phil Salt, Caribbean finisher Romario Shepherd were also in action.

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the IPL playoffs for the 10th time and fifth in the last six years. The team that played the first-ever IPL match is still searching for their elusive maiden title.

They are well placed to secure a top-two finish in the league stage, which will give them an easier route to the final. RCB are currently occupying the second place in the points table, having taken 17 points from their 12 matches.

Remaining matches RCB's previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders last Friday was washed out due to heavy rain in Bengaluru. As a precautionary measure, the IPL authorities shifted their final home game on May 23 (Friday) to Lucknow. RCB's last league game is also scheduled to be played in Lucknow on May 27 (Tuesday).

Advertisement

Rajat Patidar's men may not have too many complaints, as the team have managed to win their 6 away games in IPL 2025.

RCB have played only once at the EKANA Stadium in Lucknow and emerged victorious against Lucknow Super Giants in 2023. The game was well remembered for the heated moments between Virat Kohli and current Indian men's team head coach Gautam Gambhir, who worked as LSG's mentor at that time.