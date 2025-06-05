Bengaluru stampede: 3 under-20s, youngest 13, die during RCB celebration at Chinnaswamy stadium – What we know so far

The tragic stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium on Wednesday killed 11 people, including all the victims who are under 40 years of age. Among those dead including a 13-year-old girl, while the other two under 20 years of age were just 17 and 19 years, reported NDTV.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the IPL trophy after an 18-year wait on Tuesday in Ahmedabad, and to cheer their favourite team in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium, lakhs of people reached the stadium on Wednesday.

However, the celebrations ended in tragedy as huge security arrangements could not manage the crowd and a stampede took place. In the stampede, 11 people were killed and 47 others injured.

List of victims who lost their lives in the stampede: Divyanshi (13)

Doresha (32)

Bhoomik (20)

Sahana (25)

Akshata (27)

Manoj (33)

Shravan (20)

Devi (29)

Shivalinga (17)

Chinmayi (19)

Prajwal (20)

While Divyanshi – a young fan from Andhra Pradesh – travelled to Bengaluru, Chinmayi Shetty was a localite. Shiva Linga Swamy was a teenager originally from Yadgir district and was living with his family in Bengaluru's Yelahanka.

Why the stampede? Looking at the whole scenario, the main reasons that may have led to the stampede could be the hasty preparation by the cricket associations, lack of adequate planning and a massive rush of fans.

Multiple questions were also raised on the state government's decision to organise a reception at the Vidhana Soudha where Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, when the entire RCB team members were felicitated.

Following the VIP presence at the Assembly complex, large security personnel were deployed there, however, the crowd at the stadium surpassed the capacity. As per details, the Chinnaswamy stadium's capacity is around 35,000, but the number of fans exceeded 3 lakhs, and the number of security personnel were in the thousands.

Refused permission: Another reports state that Bengaluru police had refused permission for a victory parade as they cited security challenges.

However, the Karnataka State Cricket Association and team organisers went ahead with the celebrations. The RCB confirmed a victory parade and announced free passes on 'first come, first serve' basis at 3.14 pm, which led to the large numbers of people flocking towards stadium.

There were scenes, where people climbed gates, pushed barricades and some even climbed trees too. With security personnel struggling to control the crowd, some of them fell on the ground and stampede took place.

CM Siddaramaiah's addresses media: While announcing compensation for the families of those killed and free treatment for those injured, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a press conference said cited example of Kumbh Mela.

"Such incidents happened in so many places. I am not going to defend this by comparing it with them now, by saying it happened here and there. In Kumbh Mela, 50-60 people died, but I didn't criticise it. If Congress criticises, then that is a different matter. Did I or the Karnataka government criticise?" he asked.

BJP leader Pralhad Joshi, in the meantime hit out Congress-led government in the state. He said that the state government cannot escape responsibility by drawing comparisons. "Kumbh and this is incomparable. When police denied permission, why did you force them? My second question to Siddaramaiah is, after the deaths, you continue your celebration? Why did Deputy Chief Minister (DK Shivakumar) go to receive them? They are busy with selfies, nobody is bothered about what has happened to the common man."