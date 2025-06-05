Bengaluru stampede: RCB announce ₹10 lakh aid for 11 dead during victory celebrations post IPL triumph

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) management has announced a financial aid of ₹10 lakh to the families of 11 dead during the victory celebrations on Wednesday at the Chinnaswamy stadium post the franchise's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) triumph.

Lakhs of people turned out to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli and Co. leading to complete chaos that caused the death of 11 people outside the stadium here on Wednesday. At least 50 people were injured, who are currently being treated at city hospitals.

Taking to social media, RCB issued a statement on the financial aid as a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity. “The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased," RCB said on Thursday.

"In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident. Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief," it added. RCB had defeated Punjab Kings on Tuesday in final to lift maiden IPL silverware in Ahmedabad.

Karnataka HC issues notice to state govt The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the state government over the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The High Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident and asked for a further status report.

Police personnel assist a stampede victim as he gasps to breathe near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during RCB's IPL-winning celebrations.

"News items have been published in various newspapers, narrating the tragedy that happened when 11 persons died and 75 were injured during the course of the victory celebration of RCB. This court is taking cognisance of the incident," the High Court said.

"Senior Advocate Arun Shyam submitted that two events took place at Vidhana Souda and the stadium, let them give details of where the ambulances were deployed," the Court said. The High Court listed the matter for hearing again on June 10.

Issuing notice to the Karnataka government, the HC said, “To ascertain the cause of the tragedy and how to prevent it in future, we have also received communications from several persons on this subject matter. We issue a notice to the State government.”