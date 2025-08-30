Bengaluru stampede: RCB announces ₹25 lakh each for families of 11 deceased through new initiative - Check details

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced a compensation of ₹25 lakh each to the families of 11 deceased who lost their lives, including a minor, during their Indian Premier League (IPL)-winning celebration on the fateful evening of June 4 at the Chinnaswamy stadium. The compensation comes as a part of RCB's new initiative RCB CARES which came into light a few days back as the IPL champions returned after a three-month hiatus in social media.

“Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us,” RCB said in a statement.

“No amount of support can ever fill the space they've left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended 25 lakh each to their families. Not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care,” the statement further added.

Earlier on June 5, RCB announced a ₹10 lakh each for the kin of 11 people e died. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also announced the same shortly after the incident. The celebrations were a part of RCB's title-winning victory parade, which were their first in 18 seasons.

Impact of Bengaluru stampede on Chinnaswamy stadium As a result of the stampede, the Chinnaswamy stadium was deemed unfit and unsafe for hosting big events which involves mass gatherings, by the Justice John Michael D'Cunha Commission. Subsequently, the five ICC Women's World Cup 2025 matches were shifted away from the Chinnaswamy stadium as Navi Mumbai replaced Bengaluru. While this is just the start, it is understood that the Chinnaswamy stadium might also have to bear the consequences during the T20 World Cup, the Women's Premier League and IPL, due in next year.