Bengaluru weather report, India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Will rain disrupt Day 2? Check forecast

  • India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Day one of the India vs New Zealand Test was called off due to heavy rains in Bengaluru. The first test will be played from 16-20 October at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 06:35 AM IST
Bengaluru: India's Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal walk on the field during rains on the first day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI10_16_2024_000050B)
Bengaluru: India’s Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal walk on the field during rains on the first day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI10_16_2024_000050B)(PTI)

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: The day one of the first Test between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswammy Stadium was called off yesterdy, October 16 due to heavy rains in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Weather LIVE Updates

Bengaluru weather forecast Day 2:

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy rain for Bengaluru and surrounding districts of coastal, north interior and south interior of Karnataka till October 18. Overcast conditions are likely to continue in the city over the next three to four days. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rain over Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere and Tumakuru districts on Thursday.

 

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Tractors come to rescue Yelahanka residents

India vs New Zealand Test 2024 schedule:

The first test will be played from 16-20 October at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The second Test will be played 24-28 October at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. While the third and final Test will take place from 1-5 November at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

All three Test matches will begin from 9.30 am onwards IST.

 

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Bengaluru fans chant Kohli - Kohi

India will be hoping to continue their home dominance as they take on New Zealand for a three-match Test series. India has been extremely dominant in Test conditions, having not lost a Test series at home since their 1-2 loss to England in the 2012-13 season. Since then, India has won 18 successive Test series at home and are undefeated in a series since over 4,000 days. They currently sit at the top of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings with eight wins, two losses and a draw in 11 Tests.

On the other hand, New Zealand suffered a 2-0 series whitewash at the hands of Sri Lanka away from home recently. The Tim Southee-led side was blanked in the opening Test that went right down the wire with a 63-run defeat and lost the second Test by an innings and 154 runs. They sit at the sixth place in the ICC WTC points table with three wins and five losses in eight Tests.

India named a 15-player squad on Friday for the upcoming three Tests against New Zealand, beginning on October 16 in Bengaluru. For the Bangladesh Tests, with Rohit Sharma leading the side, India left the position of vice-captain vacant. But this time, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been officially appointed as Rohit's deputy for the three Tests.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 06:35 AM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsBengaluru weather report, India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Will rain disrupt Day 2? Check forecast

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.000.00
      Chennai
      77,411.000.00
      Delhi
      77,563.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.