Bengaluru weather report, India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Will rain disrupt Day 2? Check forecast

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: The day one of the first Test between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswammy Stadium was called off yesterdy, October 16 due to heavy rains in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru weather forecast Day 2: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy rain for Bengaluru and surrounding districts of coastal, north interior and south interior of Karnataka till October 18. Overcast conditions are likely to continue in the city over the next three to four days. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rain over Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere and Tumakuru districts on Thursday.

India vs New Zealand Test 2024 schedule: The first test will be played from 16-20 October at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The second Test will be played 24-28 October at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. While the third and final Test will take place from 1-5 November at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

All three Test matches will begin from 9.30 am onwards IST.

India will be hoping to continue their home dominance as they take on New Zealand for a three-match Test series. India has been extremely dominant in Test conditions, having not lost a Test series at home since their 1-2 loss to England in the 2012-13 season. Since then, India has won 18 successive Test series at home and are undefeated in a series since over 4,000 days. They currently sit at the top of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 standings with eight wins, two losses and a draw in 11 Tests.

On the other hand, New Zealand suffered a 2-0 series whitewash at the hands of Sri Lanka away from home recently. The Tim Southee-led side was blanked in the opening Test that went right down the wire with a 63-run defeat and lost the second Test by an innings and 154 runs. They sit at the sixth place in the ICC WTC points table with three wins and five losses in eight Tests.

India named a 15-player squad on Friday for the upcoming three Tests against New Zealand, beginning on October 16 in Bengaluru. For the Bangladesh Tests, with Rohit Sharma leading the side, India left the position of vice-captain vacant. But this time, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been officially appointed as Rohit's deputy for the three Tests.