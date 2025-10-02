Bennett, Smit star as Zimbabwe, Namibia reach T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe opening batter Brian Bennett and Namibia all-rounder J.J. Smit played key roles on Thursday as their countries booked their spots at the T20 World Cup with victories in the African qualifying event.

A quickfire 51 from Bennett in Harare set up Zimbabwe for a seven-wicket victory over Kenya with five overs to spare. Earlier, Smit compiled an unbeaten 61 and took three wickets in a 63-run win against Tanzania.

The qualifications of Zimbabwe and Namibia raised to 17 the number of nations who have booked places at the February 7-March 8 tournament, which defending champions India and Sri Lanka will co-host.

The three remaining slots will be decided through the Asia and East Asia-Pacific qualifiers in Oman which start next week.

Zimbabwe, shock absentees from the 2024 World Cup, will be making a seventh appearance, and Namibia a fourth in a row.

Kenya won the toss and opted to bat, but their 122-6 total was never likely to suffice. Rakep Patel, who came in after openers Pushkar Sharma (11) and Dhiren Gondaria (1) fell cheaply, top scored with 65 from 47 balls.

Bennett wasted no time putting Zimbabwe on the path to qualification, averaging two runs off each delivery in a knock that included two sixes and eight fours - including six in one over from Lucas Ndandason.

He and Tadiwanashe Marumani (39) put on 76 for the first wicket and Zimbabwe reached 123-3 to win with 30 balls to spare. Vraj Patel was the pick of the Kenyan bowlers with 2 for 29.

Put in to bat by Tanzania, Namibia recovered from losing four wickets with only 41 runs on the board to post 174-6 off 20 overs. Tanzania made 111-8 in reply.

Smit and captain Gerhard Erasmus, who made 55 from 41 balls, swung the match in favour of the Namibians, adding 88 for the fifth wicket.

Smit struck four sixes and a four in his 43-ball innings while Erasmus, who skippered Namibia in their previous three World Cup appearances, hit six fours.

Apart from opener Abhik Patwa, whose 31 off 31 deliveries included a six and three fours, Tanzania struggled in reply, quickly falling behind the required run rate and never recovering.

Zimbabwe and Namibia will co-host the 2027 ODI World Cup alongside South Africa who are the third African time to have qualified for February's showpiece in India.

Brief scores

Namibia 174-6, 20 overs (J.J. Smit 61 not out, G. Erasmus 55; K. Juma 2-29, A. Kimote 2-41) v Tanzania 111-8, 20 overs (A. Patwa 31, M. Suthar 24; Smit 3-16, B. Shikongo 3-21)

Result: Namibia won by 63 runs

Toss: Tanzania

---

Kenya 122-6, 20 overs (R. Patel 65; B. Muzarabani 2-19) v Zimbabwe 123-3, 15 overs (B. Bennett 51, T. Marumani 39; V. Patal 2-29)

Result: Zimbabwe won by seven wickets

Toss: Kenya