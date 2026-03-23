'Best phase of Indian white-ball cricket': Ex cricketer Nikhil Chopra hails T20WC win, optimistic about winning 2027 50-over crown

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Nikhil Chopra hailed Men in Blue's ICC T20 World Cup triumph, saying that the Indian team is currently going through its best phase in limited-overs cricket. He also expressed optimism that the "complete" nature of the team would also help them lift the 50-over World Cup title in 2027 away from home.

Team India made history earlier in March as they became the first ever team to: defend the T20 World Cup title, win it as a host nation and seal a record-breaking third title. India, except for a few hiccups, has been enjoying a golden run in limited-overs cricket since 2023. In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at home, they had a dominant 10-match win streak, which came to a heartbreaking end against Australia in the final. Since then, Team India under Rohit Sharma has had unbeaten T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy campaigns and dropped just one game under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy in the home T20WC this year.

Speaking to ANI, Nikhil attributed India's golden run to a well-structured system of cricket leagues in the country, which lets state cricket associations run their own T20 leagues from where talents go to the premier national T20 competition, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) and the IPL.

"You hit the nail on the head. This is India's best phase in white-ball cricket. It has not happened overnight. There has been a lot of preparation behind it. In the IPL, some of the younger players are becoming stars and are competing and sharing the dressing room with some of the world's best. BCCI has also permitted to the state boards to run their own T20 leagues before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. So by the time SMAT comes, our players are ready to go out and compete. They get picked for their state sides, do well there, and get scouted for IPL. By the time they get an opportunity in IPL, they are ready. I mean, just look at Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings batter playing for the Delhi team in domestic cricket)," said Nikhil.

Nikhil also pointed out the importance of converting starts into match-winning performances and noted that the processes and transitions within Indian cricket have been fabulous.

Nikhil also expressed hope that Team India would win the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe and pointed out how India feels like a complete unit with so many match winners.

"I hope they go out there and get their hands on the silverware. We were runners-up last time and had one bad game. We dominated and played the final. We are a very complete side. I can say that without any hesitation. Do you know how many match winners India has in their batting unit? It happens very rarely, and can you speak the same about other teams?" he said.

"We have also got a complete bowling line-up. You look at Jasprit Bumrah, you look at Mohammed Siraj. You look at our spinners, left-arm pace bowling. So we are a complete side. So hopefully, fingers crossed. It is all about clicking and peaking at the right time," he added.