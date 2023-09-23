'Beyond my comprehension...': Mohammed Shami reverts back when asked on playing XI question in World Cup 20232 min read 23 Sep 2023, 03:34 PM IST
The management of the Indian cricket team has already mentioned that they will go with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj when it plays full strength during the upcoming World Cup.
Considered one of the finest pacers globally, Mohammed Shami has been benched by the Indian team management in the 50-over format over the last few matches. Though he may not like it, he is okay with it, citing that some players missed out when he was in the playing XI.