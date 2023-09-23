Considered one of the finest pacers globally, Mohammed Shami has been benched by the Indian team management in the 50-over format over the last few matches. Though he may not like it, he is okay with it, citing that some players missed out when he was in the playing XI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"When I was playing regularly, there must have been someone, who had to sit out and I wasn't guilty. So you can't feel low if you are sitting out because the team is winning," NDTV quoted Shami as saying as he was addressing the press after India's victory over Australia in the first ODI on Friday.

The management of the Indian cricket team has already mentioned that they will go with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj when it plays at full strength during the upcoming World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Shami's match-winning figures of 5 for 51 shows rotation isn't bad when you play so many matches on the bounce.

"This is the team's plan and it is important to stick with it. You can't be always in the playing XI because a lot depends on the team combination," Shami said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If you are playing, well and good, and if you are not in the playing XI, then you should be supportive of those playing. I think there is no point feeling low and I am ready to play the role the team gives me," Shami said.

Asked if he approves of this rotation policy where he has to sit out, Shami said, "What you are trying to know is beyond my comprehension but obviously when you build a team, (the) coach has a role to rotate players and, based on the situation, it is decided."

As per him, rotation before a big event like the World Cup is a good thing. "You have seen we have (had) got results due to rotation and I believe before the World Cup, you shouldn't put too much workload in back-to-back games, and it's going well and we are getting good results," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shami took a break after the World Test Championship final and didn't travel to the West Indies for the two Tests and three ODIs.

"It was important to take that break because I had played back-to-back games continuously for 7-8 months. At the back of my head, I felt I needed a break for a series.

"I discussed with coach (Rahul Dravid) and captain (Rohit Sharma) and took a break (from the West Indies series). But my break never seemed like a break for me because I have an elaborate training set-up at home (Sahaspur in UP's Amroha) and I end up training more at home than when I am with the Indian team," he stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With PTI inputs.

