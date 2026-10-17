‘Beyond technique’ - How Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma played a part in Rachin Ravindra's rise in international cricket

Cricket ran in Rachin Ravindra's blood. A fanatic for the sport, the Wellington-born cricketer, in his initial days, would watch the highlights of Kumar Sangakkara, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar for cover drives, pick-ups over mid-wicket, pull shots, cut shots and straight drives and practice at the indoor nets with his father.

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Decades later, Ravindra still trying to carve his own identity for New Zealand at international cricket. Although the southpaw, hasn't been able to get his footing in the shortest format, he is one of the best in Tests and ODIs, especially after the retirement of Kane Williamson.

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With the likes of Hayden, Ponting, Lara, Tendulkar and Sangakkara, all retired from the game, Ravindra's focus shifted to modern-day greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, observing closely from afar.

“They’re the two guys (Rohit and Kohli) I’ve idolised for a very long time. I’ve modelled by batting a bit on them and have taken things from what they have been doing,” Rachin was quoted as saying by TOI. For Kohli, the former Indian captain carried on the baton passed by his idol Tendulkar.

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On the other Rohit has carved his own niche. Having started his career at no.6, the right-handed swashbuckling batter turned out to be one of the destroyers at the top order after being pushed up to open the innings in 2013. Close to two decades, Rohit holds the record for the highest score (264) in ODIs, while Kohli is the owner of 86 international hundreds.

Rachin Ravindra goes crazy about Kohli, Rohit Out of 86, 55 came in ODIs alone for Kohli, surpassing Tendulkar's 51. Ravindra acknowledged the Indian duo has inspired generations across the cricketing world. “Everyone around the world who has followed cricket will be crazy about Rohit and Virat. I certainly am, too.

“They have done it for such a long time, won trophies and remained consistent while creating some fantastic moments,” he added. As India play five ODIs against New Zealand in November, Ravindra will have another opportunity to observe his idols from close vicinity.

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According to Ravindra, watching Kohli and Rohit is beyond technique. “Watching the way Virat plays in bouncy conditions and the way Rohit plays spin has influenced me in several ways. Beyond technique, it is about their grit and determination.

"Kohli’s hundreds in challenging situations and Rohit’s free-flowing, fearless approach at the top are qualities I try to take from both. So, picking their brains a little bit over the years has been fantastic,” Ravindra said. Besides international cricket, Ravindra has also had the opportunity to get up close with Kohli and Rohit in the Indian Premier League.

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The highlight of Ravindra's career came during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. The New Zealand batter amassed 578 runs, and also became the first Kiwi to hit three hundreds in a single ODI World Cup. In the same tournament, Kohli finished with 765 runs and Rohit with 594.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in