Amid the speculations over who may lead Team India in the 5th Test against Pat Cummins-led Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, one name that has evolved is India's vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, who has had a phenomenal Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Looking at some stats, Rohit Sharma has struggled massively in the ongoing five-match Test series and scored 31 runs in three matches. He missed the Perth Test, since he decided to stay back with his family following the birth of his second child.

Meanwhile, Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker of the series so far, with 30 scalps in four matches at an average of 12.83 and three five-wicket hauls in his name.

Though Virat Kohli's name for the captaincy has appeared in many reports, it is most unlikely that Virat would take this responsibility again on his shoulders.

Gambhir to media on Rohit: Earlier on Wednesday, addressing the press during the pre-match press conference, India head coach Gautam Gambhir didn't clear answer regarding Rohit's future.

"Everything is fine with Rohit and I don't think it's anything traditional (fronting up for the pre-match presser). The head coach is here and that should be good enough. We are going to have a look at the wicket and finalise it tomorrow," Gambhir told reporters in Sydney.

“I just said that we're going to have a look at the wicket and announce a playing XI tomorrow. The answer remains the same,” he added.

India at BGT: Currently, at BGT 2024-25, India are trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, and the Sydney test is the final one. It holds more prominence as it will decide the fate of India if the team reach the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

To keep the hopes alive, India will have to win the Test match and depend of results from the series between Australia and Sri Lanka later this month.