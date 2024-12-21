BGT 2024-25: Australia’s Sam Konstas issues wake up call for Indian bowlers before Melbourne Test; says ‘got few plans’

In the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Australia axed struggling opener Nathan McSweeney from their squad for fourth Test against India. It included rookie opener Sam Konstas, who got his maiden call, on Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Konstas had made three centuries in this Australian summer and appeared excited for the fourth Test against India at MCG.

Apart from training hard on the nets, Konstas claimed that he is waiting to take on the Indian bowlers in the Boxing Day Test and says he already has a "few plans" for Jasprit Bumarh and Co.

Advertisement

"I've got a few plans against those (Indian) bowlers. Feeling like I'm moving really nice and hopefully I get that opportunity," Konstas told Fox Cricket.

"I'm just going to react to the ball and show a bit of intent and put a bit of pressure back on the bowlers," he added.

The young Australian opener, turned 19 on October 2, would become Australia's youngest Test debutant since captain Pat Cummins. The latter made his maiden debut for the national team against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2011, when he was 18 years and 193 days old.

Advertisement

'Huge honour' Expressing his excitement, Konstas said, "It will be a huge honour debuting. A dream come true. I think it's a sellout already (at the MCG)," adding, "I'm very excited (to take on India). I want to be challenged."

He was in the nets when Australian chairman of selectors George Bailey called him.

"I was so thrilled. Called my parents straight away... Mum was in tears so I was telling her not to cry. Dad was super proud. It's been an amazing journey. All the ups and down - very grateful for their sacrifices. They've been great support to me."

Advertisement