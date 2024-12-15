BGT 2024-25: Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev’s SENA record with fifer at Gabba, surpasses Zaheer Khan in all-time list

India's ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah's performance on Day 2 of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2025 has added yet another milestone to his illustrious career.

Bumrah ended Sunday with figures of 5/72 in 25 overs, marking his 12th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Following this achievement, Bumrah has surpassed Indian greats Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma. Both Indian pacers have 11 fifers to their names in the longest format of the game.

In his spell on Day 2, Bumrah dismissed Usman Khawaja for 21, followed by the wicket of Nathan McSweeney (9), and then Australian stalwarts Steve Smith (101) and Mitchell Marsh (5).

He also removed Marsh and Travis Head (152) within the same over, claiming the five-wicket haul.

What stats say? According to stats, the Indian pacers with the most number of fifers in Tests are Kapil Dev (23), Jasprit Bumrah (12), Zaheer Khan (11), Ishant Sharma (11), and Javagal Srinath (10).

Bumrah surpasses Kapil Dev in SENA countries: With his fifer on Sunday, Bumrah surpassed Kapil Dev’s tally of seven five-wicket hauls in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). He has now become the only Indian bowler with the most fifers.

In SENA countries, the maximum number of fifers by an Indian pacer goes to Bumrah (8), followed by Kapil Dev (7) and Zaheer Khan (6).

Not only this, Bumrah's sunday fifer propelled him closer to breaking India’s all-time record for most Test wickets in Australia. He has picked up 49 wickets in just 10 matches, and tied with Anil Kumble for the second spot. Also, he is just two wickets shy of Kapil Dev’s record of 51.

Most Test wickets for India in Australia:

Kapil Dev – 51

Jasprit Bumrah – 49

Anil Kumble – 49

Bumrah's other achievements include his Sunday fifer which marked his 9th fifer in the World Test Championship (WTC), equaling Pat Cummins’ record for the most fifers in WTC history.

