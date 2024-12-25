BGT 2024-25: Rohit Sharma may open at Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, check India’s likely batting order

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is all set to open for the Boxing Day Test against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Melbourne on 26 December.

According to various reports, Rohit may walk out to open the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth Test on Thursday. KL Rahul is also expected to bat in place of Shubman Gill at number 3.

There is no surety if Shubman Gill will bat at number 4, as there are high chances that he might get replaced by Dhruv Jurel in the XI. Reports say the move may send a message to Shubman Gill, whose last Test fifty outside India came in 2021.

India's best batter Virat Kohli is expected to come to the crease at the fifth spot, followed by Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah and so on.

Rohit Sharma in BGT 2024-25: After missing the first Test at Perth, Rohit returned to the Adelaide pink-ball Test but chose to bat down the order following the immense success of the opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul during the Perth Test win.

Rohit has not opened for India in the ongoing BGT 2024-25 and scored just 19 runs in three innings at number six, with best score of 10.

However, Rohit still has an average of 48.00 in 18 Tests he has played as a number six, with 1,056 runs and three centuries/six fifties.

In past seven Test matches, Rohit has scored only 152 runs at an alarmingly low average of 11.69, with just one fifty to his name. In 2024, he made 607 runs in 13 Tests and 24 innings at a sub-par average of 26.39, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score is 131.

On Tuesday, when asked about his batting position, Rohit has said, as quoted by HT, "Let’s not worry about who bats where. Something that we need to figure and not something I would be discussing here. We will do what is best for the team."

Looking at his stats, since 2013, Rohit has played 66 Tests, scoring 4,289 runs at an average of 41.2 and the highest score of 212 runs. This includes his 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries.