BGT 2024-25: Will Shubman Gill be part of playing XI for Adelaide Test against Australia? Report says...

  • Shubman Gill missed being part of the Playing XI for the Perth Test as he injured his thumb during the match simulations.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated28 Nov 2024, 08:12 PM IST
India's batsman Shubman Gill looks on during the internal practice match between India and India A cricket teams at the WACA in Perth on November 15, 2024. (Photo by David Woodley / AFP/File)
India’s batsman Shubman Gill looks on during the internal practice match between India and India A cricket teams at the WACA in Perth on November 15, 2024. (Photo by David Woodley / AFP/File) (AFP)

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team has arrived in Canberra ahead of its two-day pink ball practice match against PM 's XI here from 30 November. The game, which will take place at the Manuka Oval, is expected to serve as good preparation for the day-night Test in Adelaide from 6 December onwards.

With India despite the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, the team triumphed in Perth in the first Test against Australia. Team India recorded their biggest win on Australian soil when they hammered the hosts by 295 runs in the opening game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.

Update on Rohit Sharma:

Rohit missed the Perth Test's playing XI because he wanted to spend some time with his family following the birth of his son. However, he was seen sitting at the bench on the fourth day of the Perth Test, reported Times of India.

Sharma, who was seen at practice sessions, will now take charge of the unit from the Adelaide Test, which is supposed to begin on 6 December.

Update on Shubman Gill:

Considered to be the prince of the Indian batting line-up, Shubman Gill missed being part of the Playing XI for the Perth Test as he got his thumb injured during the match simulations.

Gill sat in the stands, covering his injured thumb throughout the Perth Test. But in the latest video released by BCCI on social media handles, the star Indian batter didn't have a bandage or strapping.

In Gill's absence, the selection panel asked Devdutt Padikkal to bat at number 3. However, with Rohit and Shubman returning, Padikkal and KL Rahul are expected to be benched.

Update on Gautam Gambhir:

Meanwhile, there is a update on Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir who has flown back home due to a personal emergency. He is expected to join the squad on 3 December, three days ahead of the Adelaide Test. In his absence, his Abhishek Nayar, Morne Morkel and Ryan ten Doeschate - will be handling the team.

Business News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 08:12 PM IST
BGT 2024-25: Will Shubman Gill be part of playing XI for Adelaide Test against Australia? Report says...

