Days after India registered a 295-run victory in the first Test match at Perth against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Australia's legendary batter Steve Smith lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his 'unorthodox bowling action' and 'exceptional skill-set'.

Captaining the Indian side in Rohit Sharma's absence, Bumrah emerged as the wreaker-in-chief in the Perth Test. He picked up a total of eight wickets helping India win the match and was also adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’.

Reacting to Bumrah's bowling, Smith said that the Indian pacer's release point is a foot closer to the batters than any other bowler in the world. This makes it difficult to pick his length, Smith added.

“From the start of his run-up, it’s just all awkward. The way he runs in is different to pretty much anyone else, then the last bit of his action is different. I’ve faced him a reasonable amount now, and each time you face him it takes a few balls just to get the rhythm of it in a way," Smith told Sydney Morning Herald.

“He releases the ball closer to you than any other bowler, just the way he does it. So maybe it rushes you a bit more than you think, and it’s just an awkward action," he added.

In the Pert Test, Bumrah dismissed Smith for a golden duck in the first innings.

'Bumrah swings it both ways' Smith even labelled Bumrah a 'complete package', stating that the Indian pacer has every possible weapon in his bowling arsenal, and hence, the batters can never take it easy.

“Put that together with his skill set—he swings it both ways, he can nip it off the seam, he can reverse it, got a good slower ball, a good bouncer—he’s pretty much the complete package as a bowler," said Smith.

Bumrah on top again: Following his performance in the first Test against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah regained the top spot in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings.

Bumrah's 5/30 and 3/42 helped him overtake Josh Hazlewood and Kagiso Rabada and reach a career-best 883 rating points.

Apart from Bumrah, spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (904) and Ravindra Jadeja (899) are the only bowlers from India to record higher points tallies.

This is the third time that Bumrah has been top of the rankings this year. He was top ranked for two one-month stretches each starting in February and October.