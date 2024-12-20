BGT 2024-25: Teen Sam Konstas gets maiden Australia call-up ahead of Boxing Day Test, Nathan McSweeney gets axe

Australia have axed struggling opener Nathan McSweeney from their squad for fourth Test against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) with rookie opener Sam Konstas getting his maiden call up and is likely to make his Test debut on Boxing Day in Melbourne.

Konstas has been rewarded courtesy his superb form in the ongoing season. With three centuries already in this Australian summer, Konstas had been knocking the national team doors for a long time. In fact, his latest ton came against India in the tour game in Canberra last month.

Advertisement

Also included in the 15-member squad for the final two Tests is fast bowler Jhye Richardson, who returns to the side for the first time in three years. The last time Richardson played for Australia in Tests was in the 2021-22 Ashes.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah defends India bowlers amid lack of support chatter in BGT 2024-25

Sean Abbot and uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster have also been added in the squad for Melbourne and Sydney. For McSweeney, it hadn't been his best of the starts in Australian colours.

With David Warner retired and Cameron Green unavailable for the summer due to injury, McSweeney was Cricket Australia's preferred choice to partner Usman Khawaja against India.

But his scores of 0, 10, 39 not out, 10, 9 and 4 in the first three Tests did little to his ability. Meanwhile, Travis Head, who hit two consecutive hundreds in the ongoing BGT, is also a doubtfull starter in Melbourne, after he was seen limping and stretching his left leg during the third Test. Australia skipper Pat Cummins confirmed that Head is dealing with a tight quad muscle.

Advertisement

Also Read | Huge setback for Australia as Josh Hazlewood likely to miss remainder of BGT

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against India due to injury. Hazlewood, who played the first Test in Perth, missed the second in Adelaide before returning in the third in Brisbane. However, he suffered an injury during the third Test.