Amid the ongoing India vs Australia 4th Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), star India batter Virat Kohli was booed by a group of fans on Day 2 of the match as he was walking back to the dressing room after his dismissal.

Former captain Virat Kohli is not only a star player for India but is also considered one of the best batters of current times.

However, this incident, where Kohli was booed by a group of spectators at the MCG while taking the long walk back to the dressing room after being dismissed, made Kohli furious.

It also looked like the cricket fans down under made some derogatory remarks towards the star batter. Reacting to this, the 36-year-old didn't seem pleased as he returned from halfway into the tunnel to stare at some of the Australian fans on the left, the video of which went viral on social media. It is unclear what the local fans told Kohli that made him angry. A security official stopped him and calmed him before things could escalate.

This is not the first incident of the day, as the crowd also booed him when he walked out to bat after Tea.

What happened on DAY 1 of the Boxing Day Test? On December 26, after Kohli nudged Australia debutant Sam Konstas on DAY 1 of the Boxing Day Test, he came under the scanner and was labelled 'clown' by some Australian media outlets.

Australian newspaper The West Australian had a headline reading, ‘Clown Kohli’ and a picture of Kohli with a clown's nose. The article read, “Indian sook slammed for pathetic bump in teen's dream Test debut.”

Kohli was fined 20 per cent of his match fees by the ICC and reprimanded by many former cricketers for his altercation with Sam Konstas.

In a statement on the incident, ICC said, "Virat Kohli has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct."

"No formal hearing was needed as Kohli accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft," the international cricketing body added.

India VS Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: On DAY 2 Stumps, India have scored 164 of 5 wickets in 46 overs, trailing by 310 runs. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will begin DAY 3 for India.

Earlier, Australia posted 474 runs on the scorecard after losing all the wickets in 122.4 overs on DAY 2.

Steve Smith scored his 34th Test century, and his fifth at MCG. This was also his 11th century in 43 innings against India.

In 197 deliveries, Smith scored 140 runs, supported by Marnus Labuschagne (72), Usman Khwaja (57) and Sam Konstas (60).

For India, Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets, Ravindra Jadeja picked three, Akash Deep took two, and Washington Sundar took one wicket.

Training by 475 runs, India quickly lost skipper Rohit Sharma (3) and KL Rahul (24). But Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Virat Kohli (36) pushed India to score 164/5 in 46 overs.