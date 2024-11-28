BGT 2024-25: Virat Kohli says ‘got to add spice’ as Australian PM jokes about his century, Australia ‘suffering enough’

The Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian cricket team handed the Pat Cummins-led Australian side a crushing 295-run defeat in the first test in Perth in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025.

Days after the first Test, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese congratulated India's Virat Kohli for his 30th Test century.

According to details, the exchange took place ahead of India's two-day warm-up match against Prime Minister's XI starting November 30.

Several videos surfaced on social media, where the Australian PM can be seen interacting with Bumrah and Kohli.

In the video, Albanese is heard saying to Kohli, "Good ton in Perth. As if we weren't suffering enough at that point."

To this, Kohli responded, "Always got to add some spice."

Here's the tweet:

Following the interaction, both shared a good laugh, and Albanese proceeded to meet with the other Indian players.

It is to be remembered that Kohli's 30th unbeaten ton in Perth was after a gap of 491 days.

Rahul Dravid supports Kohli Former head coach of the Indian cricket team and legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid said that Kohli's return to form in the Perth Test is an ominous sign for the visitors. Dravid feels that starting the series with a century shows Kohli may have a really big series ahead.

As Sportskeeda quoted him, "He's (Virat Kohli) been batting really well, even in the South Africa six months ago when we were there, I thought he was batting really well on a couple of difficult wickets. It's just nice for him to be able to get that hundred at the start of the series. I think he could have a really big series."